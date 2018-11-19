SJP: Sex and the City was ‘suffocating’

Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie) and John Corbett (as Aidan) in a scene from Sex and the City.

Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie) and John Corbett (as Aidan) in a scene from Sex and the City.

SEX and the City with Sarah Jessica Parker almost never happened.

The 53-year-old actress - who starred as famed columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the series - recently revealed that she was initially reluctant to sign on.

After working herself into viable roles as a film and Broadway actress, the show's star admitted she was apprehensive to sign on to play the iconic Bradshaw out of fear that the show would consume her life.

"I panicked and I was like, 'I want to maintain my life. I like doing a few plays a year and a movie, and maybe a TV movie of the week,'" she explained on the Origins podcast.

Parker (left) with her co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.

Parker explained that she really began freaking out once the show had emerged as a hit, and that she had a difficult time adjusting to the gruelling schedule that comes with working in television.

"All of a sudden it felt like somebody was holding me hostage or something or there just were these limitations which felt very suffocating," she said.

Parker is still recognised as the fabulous New York City columnist who has a love affair with Manolos, and has admitted she already knows what's next for Bradshaw, but maintains that fans probably won't get the opportunity to follow her journey anytime soon.

"I know where it is," Parker told Fox News of the scrapped plans for a third SATC movie. "I read the script. It's fantastic … It was great, it was beautiful. But I sadly can't say. But I know where (Carrie) was headed and I know where all (the characters) were headed. It was wonderful."

Plans for a third movie were called off late last year. Photo: Evan Agostini/Imag

Parker's admission comes just days after she opened up about her reported feud with former co-star Kim Cattrall. Parker stressed to Extra that while everyone apart from Kim Cattrall had signed up for the next movie, there's no catfight between the group.

As for Parker, she is moving on.

In fact, she's currently starring in Here and Now as Vivienne, a renowned jazz vocalist preparing to release a new album only to receive a grim health diagnosis. She appears in the drama alongside veteran star Jacqueline Bisset who plays her meddling mother Jeanne.

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission