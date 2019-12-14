Sarah saves the day for fire-struck parkrun

Noosa parkrun event director Sarah Deck wears the special red cape after she was named Australia's parkrun hero of the month.

TEWANTIN’S Sarah Deck doesn’t think she’s a hero but Noosa’s parkrun community thinks otherwise.

Ms Deck has been named Australia’s parkrun hero of the month for her selfless contribution to the free weekly event.

During the recent Cooroibah fires, Ms Deck was evacuated from her home which had at the same time suffered a random burst water pipe.

But even though she did not know if her house had survived, she spent that Saturday morning looking out for other parkrunners.

Ms Deck turned up to the Noosa parkrun in case not everyone had received the message it had been cancelled due to bushfires.

“There she found 20 people, who upon learning of the cancellation, decided to do a shorter Freedom Run instead,” said fellow parkrunner Melissa.

“Despite being homeless and not knowing if she had a house, Sarah stayed back until every parkrunner returned back safely.”

Ms Deck is the current event director for Noosa parkrun and was one of the founding members.

Nearly every Saturday morning for five years she has volunteered as the run director at the timed 5km run which draws between 100 and 200 people.

She was thanked for her service at last weekend’s run (sat 7th Dec) and celebrated the occasion by wearing the parkrun hero cape.

Ms Deck said there were many other run directors and people more deserving of the recognition.

“I have to say there are a lot more heroic people out there than me,” said Ms Deck.

“So many people were worse of than me on that day. I don’t see what I did as doing anything extra.”

Ms Deck said she loved being part of the running community, many of whom were friends. It was her mates at parkrun who gave her somewhere to stay when she and her two dogs could not return home.

“I’m a runner and the running community is my community,” she said.

“It’s such a wonderful thing to be part of; to see the changes in people. It’s just nice to be able to give a bit back and do something for the community.”

Parkrun is open to all ages, standards and abilities and is held every Saturday at 7am, starting at Noosaville State School, 75 Beckmans Rd.