Sarah's NAC for swimming 'gift' isw paying off for life

HELPING youngsters lose their fear of water while equipping them with lifelong swimming skills is the sort of job satisfaction Noosa Aquatic Centre's Sarah Nobelius never tires of.

And now the popular swim instructor is in the running to be named the best in the land in the infant and preschool aquatics category of the Queensland AUSTSWIM Awards.

Sarah has taken out the Queensland award in this hotly contested field and will represent the state at the National awards later in the year.

AUSTSWIM spokesperson Sarah Mansfield said the AUSTSWIM Awards were an opportunity to acknowledge the commitment, contribution and professionalism to education and safety of individual teachers.

"It's the first time a Noosa instructor has won this award so we are thrilled for Sarah,” Mr James said.

Sarah said she was "so proud” to receive this award.

"Just to be nominated by my supervisor was exciting enough, but teaching children to swim and stay safe around water - it doesn't get any better than that, I'm delighted.”

Noosa Aquatic Centre co-ordinator Stephen James said the award recognised Sarah's commitment to nurturing children's love for the water while teaching them the confidence and skills to stay safe.

"Sarah is a massive hit with the kids, their parents and the whole NAC team. She easily engages with children of all ages and abilities and she generally has such a positive attitude in all that she does,” he said.

"Sarah started her swim teaching career with us six years ago and is a much loved and valued member of our Learn to Swim Team. Sarah always gives her best and has the ability to get the most out of the children. She brings lots of patience, a great imagination and loads of fun to her classes.”