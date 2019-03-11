Stolen truck 'beached' near salt pans

A stolen truck was wedged on a bridge in Buckland Park yesterday. Picture: SA Police

A MAN who allegedly stole a GPS-monitored truck in Adelaide's north found himself in a spot of bother yesterday after he got stuck on a bridge.

Police say the prime mover and trailer were stolen from a building business in Salisbury North about 1.30pm on Sunday.

The truck, however, was fitted with a GPS unit, allowing the owners to track its location as it headed north towards Virginia and then onto Beagle Hole Rd in Buckland Park.

Patrols searched for the massive vehicle along a narrow dirt road near the salt pans around Thompson Salt Creek before finding it wedged on a bridge.

The driver, a 33-year-old from Salisbury Downs, was still in the front seat.

He was arrested and charged with serious criminal trespass and illegal use of a motor vehicle.

After being refused bail, he will appear in court on Tuesday.