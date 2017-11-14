Menu
Sassy and so talented as they light up Noosa stage

DREAMY: Cast members Deborah Ellison, Samantha Prosser, Emily Potts and Melanie Flynn.
NOOSA Arts Theatre's latest theatrical offering Lipstick Dreams smears together the dreams and disappointments of four "sassy” characters played by actresses whose talents are more than skin deep.

This is a sweet and funny comedy with great retro songs written by Simon Hopkinson and Helen O'Connor.

The cast includes:

Deborah Ellison - (as Jan) a local performing arts teacher, she has danced professionally around the world and in 2016 made her debut at Noosa Arts Theatre as the Fairy Godmother in the panto Cinderella. She also appeared in the recent One Act plays winning Audience Choice and Adjudicator's Award for best ensemble in Unforgettable.

Samantha Prosser - (Jo) is an acting graduate of the University of Southern Queensland with a healthy variety of stage, TV and film credits spanning more than two decades. In Sydney she enjoyed the creativity of indie film projects and now she's back with a young family and is loving collaborating with passionate, creative souls in this musical.

Emily Potts - (Jenny) is a Year 10 student at St Teresas. She has performed in many Noosa Arts Theatre pantomimes and the musicals Mary Poppins and Oliver. She was also in A Poet Passes as part of the 2017 One Act Play Festival. She has danced at Noosa Professional Dance Academy for nine years doing ballet, jazz, contemporary and musical theatre. She is a master-class student at Little Seed Theatre Company. Emily has won the Junior Drama Champion twice at the Sunshine Coast Speech and Drama Eisteddfod and was part of the ensemble in the musical Cats in Brisbane. She also had the opportunity to attended work experience at NIDA in May this year. She has received a distinction for her grade 1 Trinity Drama exam and also received a certificate of distinction for the Shakespeare Festival at Noosa Arts Theatre.

Melanie Flynn - (Jess) began her affair with television and the arts at a young age being lucky enough to work on TV ads, series and numerous theatre productions in Brisbane as well as touring productions. She played the lead in last year's panto, Cinderella, here at Noosa and was part of a wonderful cast for Oliver. She now works as a full-time entertainer and has just finished filming an Australian movie production. You may even spot her next year in a certain television series.

Lipstick Dreams is rollicking good fun play perfectly showcasing the talents of this small but talented ensemble cast.

Noosa News

