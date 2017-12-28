Menu
Save the date for Australia Day Festival

Australia Day flags
Australia Day flags Renee McKeown

ORGANISERS are planning a cracking Australia Day Festival for 2018 at the Lions Park on Gympie Terrace.

The festival will include a family day program consisting of local musicians, a magician, an international food court, market stalls and many other attractions.

The entertainers will bring joy throughout the day at the free event that will raise money for United Synergies' Youth in Mental Health Crisis Program.

Children will be enthralled by the interactive reptile display, jumping castle and pony rides.

Live music on the day includes Sharon Brooks & Pocket Love, Alexander Mills, AZUR, Carl Lynch from Solid Rock Band, Ryan Giles Band and Phil Emmanuel.

The Noosa Australia Day Festival Committee said it is dedicated to growing an iconic celebration for both locals and visitors to the Noosa region.

It's all going down on Australia Day, January 26 at the Lions Park on Gympie Terrace, Noosaville.

Visit noosaaustraliaday festival.com.

Topics:  australia day entertainment january 26 live music noosa what's on

