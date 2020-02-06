SAVE THE DATES: Where to meet Noosa’s candidates
DO YOU want to meet the candidates in the Noosa Council election before voting on Saturday, March 28?
There are a number of Meet the Candidate events planned around the shire – from Peregian to Cooroy.
Tuesday, February 18
Noosa Chamber of Commerce, Noosa Surf Club, 5.30pm
Tuesday, March 10
Noosa Residents & Ratepayers, Christian Outreach Centre, 6pm
Thursday, March 12
Sunshine Coast Business Council, Surfair Marcoola, 3.30pm (for mayoral candidates only in Noosa and Sunshine Coast)
Monday, March 16
Tourism Noosa, venue TBA, 4pm
Tuesday, March 17
Cooroy Chamber of Commerce, Cooroy Memorial Hall, 6pm
Saturday, March 21
Peregian Beach Community Association, Peregian Beach Community House, 2pm