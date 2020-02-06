Menu
News

SAVE THE DATES: Where to meet Noosa’s candidates

Michele Sternberg
6th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
DO YOU want to meet the candidates in the Noosa Council election before voting on Saturday, March 28?

There are a number of Meet the Candidate events planned around the shire – from Peregian to Cooroy.

Tuesday, February 18

Noosa Chamber of Commerce, Noosa Surf Club, 5.30pm

Tuesday, March 10

Noosa Residents & Ratepayers, Christian Outreach Centre, 6pm

Thursday, March 12

Sunshine Coast Business Council, Surfair Marcoola, 3.30pm (for mayoral candidates only in Noosa and Sunshine Coast)

Monday, March 16

Tourism Noosa, venue TBA, 4pm

Tuesday, March 17

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce, Cooroy Memorial Hall, 6pm

Saturday, March 21

Peregian Beach Community Association, Peregian Beach Community House, 2pm

Noosa News

