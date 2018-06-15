Saving lives is what they do at Noosa and they do it well

WELL DONE: The Gemmell Family received the Presidents Award - Most Combined Family Patrol Hours - with President Ross Fisher (Far left)

WELL DONE: The Gemmell Family received the Presidents Award - Most Combined Family Patrol Hours - with President Ross Fisher (Far left)

A PACKED Noosa Heads SLSC saw 250 lifesavers and guests pay tribute to the surf club's the annual awards winners.

Members were recognised for their patrol hours, totalling more than 16,000 hours - a huge slice of community volunteer commitment to keep the beach safe for hundreds of thousands of visitors. It was also a night to acknowledge the outstanding results of the NHSLSC sports competitors at state and national levels.

Special guests included 11 NHSLSC life members - including 93-year-old Phil Cave, Surf Life Saving Australia deputy president John Baker, Surf Life Saving Queensland president Mark Fife, local MP Sandy Bolton, Councillor Jess Glasgow and sponsors. Club president and life member Ross Fisher was delighted with the season's efforts on one of Queensland's busiest beaches.

"Fellow members, you have yet again ensured no lives lost between the flags on our beaches and maintained the proud record of now some 90 years,” Mr Fisher said.

"I acknowledge what the members do for the club. We give time, we give commitment, we give life. What better gift is there to give”.

The club's Summer Surf Girl Olivia Blight was recognised for her outstanding efforts during the season, raising a huge $20,000 towards the club's youth. Mr Baker said: "Surf Life Saving Australia has been extremely impressed with the club's lifesaving service delivery and growth over the last five years. Let's not forget NHSLSC was named Australian Club of the Year.

"The Seahorse program (for kids with disabilities) has inspired many clubs around the country to follow suit. In what I believe is a first in Australia, a surf club saved another surf club. SLSA fully supports the work being done by NHSLSC to ensure there is a vital and sustainable life saving service for the local Peregian community.”

"NHSLSC is a highly respected club by SLSA, SLSQ and Sunshine Coast Branch, who have a lifetime of experienced lifesavers and professional staff, the Peregian community are in safe hands to getting a sustainable volunteer club up and running.”

"It's critical that the community and local governments support the work being done by the Noosa management team to give Peregian Surf Club a healthy future.”