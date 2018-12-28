Savings unplugged as council gets sun smart with power

ONE of the largest electricity consumption sites for Noosa Council has recorded an 80 per cent reduction in power usage over the past 18 months thanks to going solar and other initiatives.

The Noosaville depot on Eumundi Noosa Road accommodates 105 staff members and was targeted for savings as part of its Zero Emissions Strategy adopted in 2016.

Council aims to have its operations at zero net emissions by 2026 with carbon reduction project officer Annie Nolan rating the depot as an ambitious place to start making changes.

"A 50 kilowatt roof top solar system was installed which has had a great impact on overall electricity use,” Ms Nolan said.

"The depot's old air-conditioning system was replaced with a new inverter air-con system, ceiling insulation was improved and the fluorescent light tubes in the building were replaced with LED lighting,” Ms Nolan said.

"The 80 per cent reduction in consumption also means that the greenhouse gas emissions associated with electricity use have also reduced by 70 tonnes - which is equal to taking 23 cars off the road!”

As well the environmental benefits, the emission lowering efforts have also significantly lowered outgoing costs.

"The (depot's) monthly electricity bills are now nearly half of what they were before the Zero Emissions Strategy initiatives were implemented,” Ms Nolan said.

"Reducing our impact on the environment and saving money is a great outcome for council and the community.”