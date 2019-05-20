Menu
NOOSA FOOD AND WINE 2019: Adriano Zumbo with his chocolate creation.
Savoury to sweet with Zumbo, Taddeucci

by Caitlin Zerafa
20th May 2019 5:00 PM

IT WAS a sweet afternoon at Noosa Food and Wine Festival on Sunday as Australia's own king of desserts cooked up a chocolate storm.

Despite the mud and rain, those keen to learn a few sweet tips packed into the Baci tent to see the "Sweet Assassin” in action.

Zumbo made an Italian-style cookie sandwich and a dessert cup with home-made marshmallow.

"I love using chocolate,” Zumbo said.

A regular attendee to Noosa Food and Wine Festival, Zumbo said he loved everything the festival had to offer.

"It's got great people, great events, great things happening, great produce, great food, that's all you can ask for really.”

Meanwhile over in the Olsson's Sea Salt tent Italian chef Gabriele Taddeucci, who hails from Tuscany, shared his secret to perfecting the best gnocchi - and he made the dish gluten free.

DELIZIOSO: Italian chef Gabriele Taddeucci shared his tips for making gluten-free gnocchi.
DELIZIOSO: Italian chef Gabriele Taddeucci shared his tips for making gluten-free gnocchi. Caitlin Zerafa

Soft pillows of potato were accompanied with salmon, leek and celery and paired with a rose, hearty cooking at its best.

Taddeucci said using gluten-free flour or potato flour in the gnocchi was a great substitute.

