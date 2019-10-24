Say cheers with ‘pretz-ale’ at beer celebration

OKTOBERFEST: Land and Sea Brewery's Sian Murray and Shane Fairweather are ready for Oktoberfest celebrations on October 26.

DUST off those Lederhosen’s and prepare yourself for a celebration of all things beer and pretzels this weekend.

Land and Sea Brewery will hold an Oktoberfest event on Saturday, October 26 and we’re being told to expect German sausages, limited release beers and pretzels with spicy beer mustard.

“We will be celebrating German Beer in Noosa the Land and Sea way,” Land and Sea’s Sian Murray said.

“The day is all about having fun. We will have a special menu and locally sourced giant pretzels.”

“This is us trying to bring something different to Noosa.”

The brewery will release three beers as part of the celebrations, a pretz-ale, roggenbock and grapefruit radler.

“The pretz-ale beer is brewed with ingredients of a pretzel,” Ms Murray said.

She said the idea of the special brew was to emulate the relationship between pretzels and beer.

Meanwhile, the roggenbock will be a strong malty lager made with a hearty addition of rye malt while the grapefruit radler will be made with 50 per cent of Land and Sea’s “beloved” Kolsch and 50 per cent grapefruit juice.

As well as Oktoberfest, this Saturday also coincides with Australia’s Indie Beer Day.

“Independent breweries all over Australia will be doing a cheers at 1pm,” Ms Murray said.

“It’s really exciting it’s happening the same day, hopefully we will have lots of people there to cheers with us.”

The celebrations begin at 10am and costumes are encouraged, but Ms Murray said everyone is welcome.

“We hope everyone will come along for a good time.”

“We love getting involved with the Noosa community.”