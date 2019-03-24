Say goodbye to fungal nails

NEW TECHNOLOGY: Podiatrist Fiona Milbank is offering two fungal nail treatments unique to her clinic.

Caitlin Zerafa

FIONA Milbank is bringing podiatry out of the "dark ages” and into the 21st century.

Based at Mary Street Wellness, Ms Milbank uses laser technology which appears to be hitting the nail on the head in fungal treatment.

"I have two services no one else is offering on the Sunshine Coast, let alone in the Noosa area,” she said.

"The first is laser fungal nail treatment and the second is a medi pedi.”

Ms Milbank said the Lunula treatment, a relatively new laser technology, is 97 per cent effective in clearing infection.

"It's totally painless, there is no downtime. I am getting some absolutely fantastic results from it.”

While the results take time, Ms Milbank said it was the only treatment in her 27-year career as a podiatrist that had proved effective.

"Previously topical lotions and medications prescribed by a GP were the only answer. At best that was 10 per cent effective. That's all we had.”

Ms Milbank said treating fungal nails could be life changing but it's all about preventing infection in the first place.

"Fungus thrives in warm, moist, dark environments, particularly in our climate,” she said. "We have 250 sweat glands in our feet. That moisture goes through socks and sticks to inside of shoes, even open shoes.”

But Ms Milbank said the biggest contributor was continuous visits to the nail salon.

She said salons had no infection control measures in place and continuous use of chemical-full polish and gels could be detrimental to nail health. Her medi pedi treatment offers a full spa-style service and uses podiatrist formulated and natural nail polish.

For more information, phone 54497958.