Menu
Login
Scam Alert: online sellers beware.
Scam Alert: online sellers beware. natasaadzic
Crime

Scam targeting online sellers

JASMINE BURKE
by
26th Oct 2018 11:00 PM

RICHMOND Police have warned of another scam after reports residents are almost getting caught up in it.

Crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said if you were selling a car online you needed to be wary.

He shared a warning from police in Sydney, where the scam was rife.

"Selling your car can be a difficult task but you need to beware of scammers posing as genuine buyers," it reads.

"Scammers may make up stories such as working "off shore" in gas and oil industry or needing your help to pay an agent or third party for upfront costs like transportation or insurance.

"They may even promise you reimbursement for these costs or are willing to purchase your item without having viewed it in person - even if you are selling an expensive item such as a car."

editors picks northern rivers crime online selling scam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    A Day for Daniel has Sunshine red

    A Day for Daniel has Sunshine red

    News Day for Daniel in Noosa school still a red letter occasion

    Royal fever swept over Fraser Island

    Royal fever swept over Fraser Island

    News The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Fraser Island on Monday

    Battler marks special birthday

    Battler marks special birthday

    News Roy Arthy has a century in his sights

    Keep cool, it's hot out there

    Keep cool, it's hot out there

    News Temperatures to hit in the 30s across the coast today

    Local Partners