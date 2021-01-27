Scam warning as desperate buyers go door knocking

Ray White Beerwah sales consultant Jasmine Ruhle is urging residents to be wary of doorknockers.

Hinterland residents have been warned to play it safe when it comes to real estate with a local agent warning of the dangers of buyers going door-to-door.

Ray White Beerwah sales consultant Jasmine Ruhle said she'd heard multiple reports of people door knocking offering to purchase homes.

"There are a lot of scammers out there looking for their next victim," Ms Ruhle said.

"I have heard from a few people recently who have had people approach them at their home.

"A family friend had a door knocker recently who made them feel quite uncomfortable.

"Play it safe and never accept a random door knocker who claims they are a serious buyer."

Real estate sales consultant Jasmine Ruhle has been run off her feet with interested buyers.

Ms Ruhle said with the market "going crazy" at the moment people were becoming bold enough to approach property owners in a bid to secure a home.

"I'm sure every there's obviously genuine buyers that are desperate with the market going mental at the moment," she said.

"On the other hand, there's also some not genuine people knocking on the door to see who lives there and what's at the property."

Ms Ruhle urged anyone considering selling to choose a reputable agent.

"My best advice would be to go through a local real estate agent, get them to come through your home," she said.

"We've had plenty of multiple offer situations, so we've ended up getting right over the asking price for properties.

Beerwah police officer-in-charge Brendan Davis said the station hadn't received any complaints or concerns regarding doorknockers.

"It is a beautiful part of the world here so I could see why they would want to come," Senior Sergeant Davis said.

"Usually if there is an issue, we would have heard from the community."