Scandalised audiences since 1969

BRITISH CLASSIC: The Noosa cast of What the Butler Saw, performing at Noosa Arts Theatre from November 15.

WHAT the Butler Saw, is a hilarious comedy, set in an English mental asylum in the 1960's.

Written by famed British playwright Joe Orton, it is a social commentary of the 1960's, a manic farce that satirises social norms, government institutions and establishment in a witty, profane and outrageous way.

This is Noosa Arts Theatre's final production of the year.

Director Tania Nash is excited at the thought of raising such issues in this overly sensitive politically correct climate.

"We take everything too seriously - so to laugh at extremes is medicine for the uptight soul.”

The background to this great farce has tragedy at the outset.

On August 9 1967, the playwright Joe Orton was murdered by his lover, Kenneth Halliwell, in their Islington flat.

Joe Orton had completed the playscript for What the Butler Saw only two weeks prior and is his final and arguably his greatest work, and is said to pay homage to Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest.

What the Butler Saw scandalised many upon its premiere in 1969, and by today's standards it is still considerably outrageous.

Orton's clever dialogue and sardonic epigrams transcend time and is a joyous and very, very silly celebration of craziness.

Visit www.noosaartstheatre.org.au for more details.

DATES

Cut-price preview: November 15 at 7.30pm, all tickets $23

Evenings: November 16, 22, 23, 24 at 7.30pm

Matinees: November 17,18 at 2pm

Charity performance: November 21 at 7.30pm, all tickets are $40 includes a light supper. The

charity is the Zonta Club of Noosa.

TICKETS

Adults $32 | Concessions $28

Member/Group $25 | U18 $23

163 Weyba Road, Noosaville

Tuesday to Friday 10am to 2pm;

54499343