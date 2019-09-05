Menu
Login
Celebrity

ScarJo defends controversial star: ‘Believe him’

5th Sep 2019 7:37 AM

Woody Allen has a defender in frequent collaborator Scarlett Johansson.

The actress, 34, told The Hollywood Reporter in its new cover story that she wouldn't hesitate to work again with Allen, who has been accused by estranged daughter Dylan Farrow of sexual abuse.

"I love Woody," Johansson said. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

Johansson and Allen on the red carpet together in 2008.
Johansson and Allen on the red carpet together in 2008.

Allen, 83, has directed Johansson in Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Although much of Hollywood has distanced itself from Allen in light of the resurfaced allegations and #MeToo movement, Johansson said she feels adamant about sticking by his side.

"I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it," she explained. "I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him."

 

The pair are frequent collaborators.
The pair are frequent collaborators.

Johansson said she understood that it's difficult to defend Allen given the sociopolitical climate in Hollywood, but wouldn't back down from believing in his innocence.

"It's hard because it's a time where people are very fired up, and understandably," she said. "Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It's an intense time."

 

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission.

More Stories

dylan farrow scarlett johansson sexual abuse woody allen

Top Stories

    Noosa Alive’s state funding boost

    Noosa Alive’s state funding boost

    News Major event Noosa Alive gets an arts boost from government

    NDSHS students pull out all the stops

    NDSHS students pull out all the stops

    News It has been a busy semester for students at Noosa Districts excelling in various...

    Moore doubles in Wilde play

    Moore doubles in Wilde play

    News Stephen Moore back from Sydney with double character in Wilde’s Importance of Being...

    Ceramic artist shapes future with flagship store

    Ceramic artist shapes future with flagship store

    News Tinbeerwah’s Kim Wallace has turned her ceramics hobby into a successful business...