Menu
Login
Social media users said the incident was their
Social media users said the incident was their "worst nightmare".
News

SCARY: #loadfail reminds drivers of Final Destination

Kate Dodd
by
1st Nov 2019 10:37 AM

A TRUCK driver has been charged with a severe load restraint breach after a long package fell off a loaded truck in the middle of a busy Sydney road. 

The incident happened yesterday on Pennant Hills Road, which is part of the Cumberland Highway. 

Police posted dashcam was posted to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force Facebook page yesterday and attracted many comments from fearful drivers. 

One driver wrote that it reminded them of the Final Destination movies and others said it was their "worst nightmare". 

Luckily, no-one was injured in the incident. 

Police said the driver would appear in a local court in coming weeks. 

crash editors picks highway log truck nsw police sydney truck
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Battle to save koalas takes ‘heartwarming’ turn

        Battle to save koalas takes ‘heartwarming’ turn

        News Noosa koala rescues have had a positive outcome recently with safe relocations thanks to continued community support.

        Discover ‘real James Cook’ with Fitzy

        Discover ‘real James Cook’ with Fitzy

        News Who was the real James Cook? Master storyteller and journalist Peter FitzSimons new...

        A right ‘Royle’ defence as Aaron looks to back up Noosa Tri win

        A right ‘Royle’ defence as Aaron looks to back up Noosa Tri...

        News Noosa Tri men’s event set to be fast and furious on the best sports Sunday of the...

        Tricky treats worth sinking ‘fangs’ into

        Tricky treats worth sinking ‘fangs’ into

        News Halloween was a dress-up affair with no tricky treats for the day at a local...