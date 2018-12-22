Menu
Login
NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016
NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016 Trevor Veale
Crime

'Scary' police pursuit abandoned as manhunt begins

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Dec 2018 6:38 PM

A CAR detected speeding on the Pacific Highway has led Coffs/Clarence police on a series of pursuits on the highway and through the city earlier this afternoon.

READ THE FULL STORY: Police abandon 'scary' pursuit as ute drives at oncoming cars

A silver-coloured Holden utility was seen driving with excessive speed around 2pm through roadworks on the highway at Glenugie, south of Grafton and was chased by a highway patrol car.

Coffs Clarence police said that a short pursuit ensued, but was terminated shortly after.

The car was again spotted at South Grafton and was chased by what witnesses said was four police cars.

editors picks manhunt nsw police police chase police pursuit
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Natives get nod from landscaper

    Natives get nod from landscaper

    News Natives bees are essential to a healthy garden, and native plants are great to have in the garden over summer

    • 22nd Dec 2018 7:00 PM
    Pool safety has to be a priority

    Pool safety has to be a priority

    News Keep children safe around pools during summer

    Noosa still singing a siren's song

    Noosa still singing a siren's song

    News Annual tourism report shows steady growth

    Fishing kids have future in the bag with catch and release

    Fishing kids have future in the bag with catch and release

    News Fishing the sustainable way in Noosa

    Local Partners