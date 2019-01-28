Schloss back atop podium with Alpine Quest victory

The victorious Alpine Avengers team of Elizabeth Dornom, Jarad Kohlarand, Angus Roswell and the Coast's own David Schloss.

WURTULLA adventure racer David Schloss returned to his winning ways at the inaugural Alpine Quest over the Australia Day weekend.

Together with team members Elizabeth Dornom, Angus Roswell and Jarad Kohlar, Schloss' team named Alpine Avengers took the lead early during the kayak leg and were never headed throughout the five-stage race which also encompassed two mountain bike rides, two treks and a stand-up paddle boarding segment.

Starting at the historic Hinnomunjie Bridge at Falls Creek in Victoria, the winning teams took more than a day to finish the expedition.

It was a successful return to racing for Schloss who had to withdraw from the Adventure Racing World Series World Championship during November with chronic quadriceps pain following a brutal 100km trek.

Over the past month he has also battled a calf strain, but showed little sign of fatigue during the weekend's race.

Alpine Quest results

Expedition:

1. Alpine Avengers (premier mixed)

2. Thunderbolt AR (premier mixed)

3. Adventure Junkie (premier mixed)

4. Wild Yaks (premier mixed)

5. Pretty Flash (1st MM)

Short course

Wild Goose Chaser

The Very International Tigers

Adventure Monkeys

Unranked Full course:

Wild Flow Tiger Adventure

Bare Hunt

Tormented Tiger Adventure

Unranked Short course

Tiger Adventure Sink or Swim