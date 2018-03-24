Schloss wins expedition race in Tasmania after 3.5 days

Wurtulla adventure racer David Schloss is set to claim his third XPD title tonight.

Wurtulla adventure racer David Schloss is set to claim his third XPD title tonight. Warren Lynam

UPDATE: Wurtulla's David Schloss and his team claimed victory at an epic adventure race through Tasnamia overnight.

The Tri-Adventure Antelopes crossed the finish at XPD Bay of Fires after 3.5 days of racing.

The team lad from start to finish, stopping only to sleep 4.5 hours throughout the course of the race. Their performance earns qualification for the AR World Championships at Reunion Island in November this year.

EARLIER: AFTER racing for nearly four days, Wurtulla adventure racer Dave Schloss is poised to claim victory with his team at the XPD race throughout Tasmania.

Battling through freezing conditions while paddling, trekking, mountain bike riding and swimming, the commercial estimator for Coast building firm Ausmar is forecast to cross the line about 8pm tonight.

Schloss, 39, is part of team TriAdventure Antelopes, which also features Damon Goerke, Elizabeth Dornom, Tom Chadbourne.

It will be Schloss' third XPD title, having won the gruelling event at Townsville in 2015, as well as his first in the South Australian outback during 2013.

The Coast's David Schloss with team members Damon Goerke, Elizabeth Dornom and Tom Chadbourne.

Dominating the race since it started on Monday, the TriAdventure Antelopes are six checkpoints ahead of their nearest rivals - US team Rootstock Racing.

Live tracking currently has the team mid-way through a 38km hike on the edge of the Mt William National Park. That will be followed by a 11km paddle over Ansons Bay and then a 35km ride home to the St Helens finish.

The all-female team of Noosa's Kim Beckinsale, Cass Kimlin, Gina Dunsdon and Alina McMaster are part of the Mountain Designs Wild Women team are currently in sixth position.

Also racing from the Coast are Rick and Abbey Anderson in team Tri Adventure, who are further back among a tightly contested race.

Noosa's Kim Beckinsale, Cass Kimlin, Gina Dunsdon and Alina McMaster are part of the Mountain Designs Wild Women. Michael Page

Teams of four take between three and seven days to complete more than 500km where they pushing themselves to the limits of human endurance. All team members complete all sections of the course and cannot be separated by more than 100m.

Organisers said XPD is scheduled 18 monthly in a new, adventurous and remote Australian destination.

"Each course is inspired by the local terrain and kept secret until just hours before the start," organisers say.

"Teams then receive their maps and race books containing each of the expedition checkpoints they must navigate to on their journey."