29°
News

Schnauzer social breeds success

26th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
A stylish schnauzer relaxes on the patio.
A stylish schnauzer relaxes on the patio.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THEY'RE sneaky, sweet and sharp - they're schnauzers.

The dog breed that's fun to say and fun to meet came together for the biannual Lunch with the Schnauzers at the Boreen Point Apollonian Hotel last weekend.

Organiser Barb Luetjens said the event was a success, as usual.

"It's always fantastic,” Barb said.

"We had about 30 people and about 40 schnauzers.”

Barb runs the social group SchnauzerSEQ, with more than 2400 members online.

Lunch with the Schnauzers is one of several get-togethers organised by Barb throughout the year.

"We have schnauzer picnics in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, we have beach walks here in Currimundi, then we have our twice a year at the Apollonian,” Barb said.

"We do flash mobs spontaneously, we put a post on the Facebook page and say, who wants to go to the beach tomorrow afternoon?

"And we might get five schnauzers or we might get15.”

MEET UP: Schnauzers sniff each other out at the Apollonian Hotel.
MEET UP: Schnauzers sniff each other out at the Apollonian Hotel.

Barb said the popularity of the group has resulted in other schnauzer owners to form their own clubs.

"We've got people joining up in our group and they say, we're too far away, and we say, start your own group,” Barb said.

"From our south-east Queensland group, which has been going for 18 years, there's now a New South Wales group, a Victorian group, a West Australian group and a far-north Queensland group.

"The Tasmanian group isapparently the most activeof all.”

Barb said schnauzers aren't always the most social dogs, except when they meet one of their own.

"We'll walk on the dog beach, they won't go near another dog but they'll spot another schnauzer and they want to say hello,” Barb said.

"They're very loving and loyal. They're a very intelligent dog - they're too smart for their own good.

"They'll get what they want one way or another.”

Noosa News

Topics:  boreen point dog noosa pet schnauzers schnauzerseq

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Schnauzer social breeds success

Schnauzer social breeds success

The dog breed that's fun to say and fun to meet came together for the biannual Lunch with the Schnauzers at the Boreen Point Apollonian Hotel last weekend.

MakiMoto serves up flavour and style

FLAVOUR SENSATION: Tempt your tastebuds with traditional dishes with a modern twist at MakiMoto Noosa.

Chasing an authentic Japanese food experience? Visit MakiMoto Noosa

Noosa's mega luxury location

DREAM HOME: The luxury views of 29-31 Wyuna Dr, Noosaville.

A dream home only for most

REVEALED: Noosa schools OP results are in

Sunshine Beach State High School Year 12 students Amy Bennie, Alex Fitzgerald and Maddy Wilson, with deputy principal Paul Fitzgerald, were excited to learn their school has the best OP scores on the Sunshine Coast.

Noosa state school tops Sunshine Coast OP scores

Local Partners

Schnauzer social breeds success

The dog breed that's fun to say and fun to meet came together for the biannual Lunch with the Schnauzers at the Boreen Point Apollonian Hotel last weekend.

The couple who kept Halse Lodge from falling down

PICTURE PERFECT: Paul Stagg holds up pictures of Halse Lodge from 1929 and 1989.

Before it was a backpackers, it was a guest house run by the Staggs

Stroll down memory lane of hits with Aussie music royalty

John Farnham will headline the Red Hot Summer Tour.

John Farnham and Daryl Braithwaite headline Red Hot Summer Tour

Head out to a live music gig this weekend

MUSIC ENERGY: All Strings Attached is coming to Solbar, Maroochydore, tonight.

Head out to a live music gig this weekend

10 Things To Do to keep the whole family amused

Face painting at the Mooloolaba Collective Markets.

No excuses for playing couch potato this week

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Family pleas for ACA to cancel show on daughter's murderer

A screen grab from A Current Affair’s Facebook promo for the Malcolm Naden story airing Monday night.

Mick Peet felt sick to his stomach

Can rightful winner Midnight take out golden Gosling in Oscars?

Can Lion pip La La Land at the post in this year's Oscars? Sunny Pawar (pictured) helped bring a powerful film to the big screen.

WILL Aussie film Lion triumph or will popular La La Land prevail?

12-year-old Coast kid pens first novel

12yo Teeah Burns has written a 'fantasy/horror' book about depression and other things, she is hoping to get it published.

Teeah talks writing, her inspiration, and getting published

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Country Living In The Heart Of Mapleton!

33 Obi Obi Road, Mapleton 4560

House 3 1 Contact Agent

Walking distance to cafes, shops and parks, just minutes to school and transport this gorgeous 3 bedroom timber home is ready for new owners. High ceilings...

Perfectly Positioned Unit, Right On Top of Buderim

7/8 Scanlan Court, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 1 $419,000

Three bedroom unit, right on top of Buderim. Featuring new paint and lush carpet, a paved backyard and balcony. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac off...

Ground Floor Luxury, Space &amp; Convenience!

8/16 Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 2 Offers Over...

This spacious ground floor apartment with an expansive wraparound courtyard, offers stylish, low maintenance living in a premium Alex location within walking...

Lifestyle, Location &amp; Luxury - Karmasea Apartment

26/16 Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

This address offers a lifestyle like no other, whether you're looking for a fast or leisurely pace, you will be living it in style. Located on level three, the...

IMPRESSIVE VIEWS FROM THE BEACH TO THE BUSH

9/41 Canberra Terrace, Caloundra 4551

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is your chance to pick up a centrally located Caloundra unit, with open plan panoramic views from the ocean to the Hinterland. Enjoy the morning sun on the...

When It&#39;s All About Location - Will be Sold at Auction!

3 Edna Street, Currimundi 4551

House 3 1 2 Auction on Site...

This central beach side location is bound to impress. This tightly held location will be a huge hit with any family with 2 large parks at either end of the street...

Classic Design Exudes Elegance

43 Jorl Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This gracious family home on approximately 1.5 flat acres in a dress circle Buderim pocket within walking distance to the University and some of the Sunshine...

Tenant vacated. Must Sell!

12 Fitzroy Court, Kawana Waters 4575

House 3 2 1 Submit All...

andbull; Neat and cute Kawana Island home with a unique design andbull; 3 good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and single lock up garage andbull; Large main...

Contract Crashed. Must be Sold!

63 Lapoinya Crescent, Warana 4575

House 3 2 2 $685,000

- Newly renovated solid brick and tile beach-side home - The perfect lifestyle opportunity awaits just 12 rooftops from beach - Beautiful open plan dining/kitchen...

Where-else will you find over 2 acres within walking distance to the beach?

62 Nojoor Road, Mudjimba 4564

House 3 2 5 $1.15 million

- Unique 2.12 acre property in a sought after and prestigious Beachside location - Easy 10 minute walk to patrolled beach and close to new Maroochy River boat...

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Business head warns 'don't wait' with council's CBD move

VIEW: Artists' impressions of the planned Suncentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Efforts must start now to ensure no hole left for business to fill

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

REVEALED: Coast's new 4500-seat convention centre

VISION: An artist impression of the new CBD.

$20 million mega-library also in the works for new city centre

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!