Schnauzer social breeds success

THEY'RE sneaky, sweet and sharp - they're schnauzers.

The dog breed that's fun to say and fun to meet came together for the biannual Lunch with the Schnauzers at the Boreen Point Apollonian Hotel last weekend.

Organiser Barb Luetjens said the event was a success, as usual.

"It's always fantastic,” Barb said.

"We had about 30 people and about 40 schnauzers.”

Barb runs the social group SchnauzerSEQ, with more than 2400 members online.

Lunch with the Schnauzers is one of several get-togethers organised by Barb throughout the year.

"We have schnauzer picnics in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, we have beach walks here in Currimundi, then we have our twice a year at the Apollonian,” Barb said.

"We do flash mobs spontaneously, we put a post on the Facebook page and say, who wants to go to the beach tomorrow afternoon?

"And we might get five schnauzers or we might get15.”

MEET UP: Schnauzers sniff each other out at the Apollonian Hotel.

Barb said the popularity of the group has resulted in other schnauzer owners to form their own clubs.

"We've got people joining up in our group and they say, we're too far away, and we say, start your own group,” Barb said.

"From our south-east Queensland group, which has been going for 18 years, there's now a New South Wales group, a Victorian group, a West Australian group and a far-north Queensland group.

"The Tasmanian group isapparently the most activeof all.”

Barb said schnauzers aren't always the most social dogs, except when they meet one of their own.

"We'll walk on the dog beach, they won't go near another dog but they'll spot another schnauzer and they want to say hello,” Barb said.

"They're very loving and loyal. They're a very intelligent dog - they're too smart for their own good.

"They'll get what they want one way or another.”