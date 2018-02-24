Menu
Login
News

Schnauzer squad descends for Boreen Point picnic

PUPPY LOVE: This little boy cuddles his schnauzer at the biannual schnauzer picnic at the Boreen Pt Aplollonian Hotel on the weekend.
PUPPY LOVE: This little boy cuddles his schnauzer at the biannual schnauzer picnic at the Boreen Pt Aplollonian Hotel on the weekend. MIKE BUTLER
by Amber Macpherson

THE Apollonian Hotel became a sea of salt and pepper on the weekend - the schnauzer squad was back for its 2018 summer catch-up.

SchnauzerSEQ hosted its twice a year meet up at the iconic Boreen Point pub, welcoming dozens of schnauzers and owners for lunch.

SchnauzerSEQ coordinator Barb Luetjens said families from the north and south came together to meet up with fans of the German breed.

"We had about 37 schnauzers from all over,” Ms Luetjens said.

"About five families travelled from Brisbane, others from Kingaroy.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

She said one cheeky schnauzer nearly wreaked havoc on a resident chicken.

"One took down a free range chicken - oops,” she said.

"(The) chicken played dead long enough to scare the owner (of the dog), then woke up and walked away.”

Topics:  apollonian hotel boreen point dog breed noosa schnauzers schnauzerseq

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Reading, writing and roos: wildlife welcome at school

Reading, writing and roos: wildlife welcome at school

TWO clever kangaroos were so keen to learn this week, they hopped in to Noosaville State School for a lesson

Saving a life in rough sea on his day off

Lifeguard James Cervi

Lifeguard makes a vital save

Councillor wants answers from Biosphere board

Noosa Councillor Ingrid Jackson

Call for public answers

Push is on for final lifesaver at Cooroy to Curra link

FINAL CALL: MP llew O'Brien said the Section D funding is desperately needed for the Cooroy to Curra final safety push.

Call for funding

Local Partners