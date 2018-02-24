Schnauzer squad descends for Boreen Point picnic

PUPPY LOVE: This little boy cuddles his schnauzer at the biannual schnauzer picnic at the Boreen Pt Aplollonian Hotel on the weekend.

THE Apollonian Hotel became a sea of salt and pepper on the weekend - the schnauzer squad was back for its 2018 summer catch-up.

SchnauzerSEQ hosted its twice a year meet up at the iconic Boreen Point pub, welcoming dozens of schnauzers and owners for lunch.

SchnauzerSEQ coordinator Barb Luetjens said families from the north and south came together to meet up with fans of the German breed.

"We had about 37 schnauzers from all over,” Ms Luetjens said.

"About five families travelled from Brisbane, others from Kingaroy.”

She said one cheeky schnauzer nearly wreaked havoc on a resident chicken.

"One took down a free range chicken - oops,” she said.

"(The) chicken played dead long enough to scare the owner (of the dog), then woke up and walked away.”