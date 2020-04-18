Menu
Sunshine Beach High School Captain Alfie Rowley.
School Captain optimistic despite starting term at home

Matt Collins
18th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
For our senior High School students, 2020 has proven to be a less than ideal way to complete your final year of studies.

But for Sunshine Beach High School Captain Alfie Rowley, he is taking it all in his stride.

“It’s been very strange,” he said.

“It’s something we’ve never done before.

“I personally like to stay optimistic, I think it’ll all turn out fine.”

Sunshine Beach State High School Year 12 school leaders Alfie Rowley and Emily Snell. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
With Term 2 to start on Monday April 21, the school leader was as uncertain as any of his peers as to what this new ‘at home’ school term will look like.

“I think it is going to be a normal timetable,” Alfie said.

““We’ve got about an hour Zoom class every day, and study for the rest of the day after that.

“It’s a different way of doing things.”

Alfie is a self-confessed social butterfly, and he is most concerned about missing out on his beloved drama classes.

“I love performing and it’s a shame we won’t be able to do that,” he said.

After graduation, Alfie is looking forward to commencing a career in radio or journalism.

“I’ve always loved journalism and speaking,” he said.

“In my job at Coles, people say I talk too much.”

Education Queensland has confirmed children of non-essential workers will be studying from home until at least May 22.

For Alfie, one of his proprieties was to make sure his fellow school mates didn’t feel isolated during these unprecedented times.

“I have been posting social media videos to keep everyone in the loop,” he said.

“If we stay quiet students may think they have been forgotten.”

