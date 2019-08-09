Menu
Year 6 House Captains Baylee, Neve, Rylee and Hayley helped with the junior carnival.
News

School carnival’s lucky high five

Alan Lander
8th Aug 2019 12:17 PM

FIFTH time lucky.

After four attempts to hold its Junior Sports Carnival, having cancelled the event four times already due to bad weather, Tewantin State School and its kids finally got their chance to shine last Thursday.

It was a sea of blue, green, red and yellow as all the kids embraced the chance to support their sports houses.

TSS kids were cheered on by a roaring crowd of parents, students and staff, all enjoying their time in the sunshine supporting the school.

As with writing, wellbeing is one of the school’s priorities for 2019 and students actively participate in weekly physical education classes, learning lifelong skills as well as benefiting from a healthy and active lifestyle.

