School holiday options for all

SET SAIL: The Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club is hosting school holiday sailing programs.

THE Easter holidays start this Saturday and there is plenty to do in Noosa and Cooroy.

Here is a short guide of what's on and how to keep the kids entertained these school holidays.

Noosaville/

Cooroy Library

The Robotics Club holiday meet invites kids aged eight and older to join like-minded creators and explore the world of robotics. Learn and play with robotics and coding resources.

The holiday meet is on Friday, April 7 at the Cooroy Library from 1-3pm. There is no need to book for this free event.

The J

Bring the kids down on April 10 to The J for an hour of fun. Jumpin' at The J is suitable for children up to the age of 10.

The J's air-conditioned auditorium is emptied of seats and filled with jumping castles.

There is a free for under- threes mini castle.

There are three sessions to choose from - 10am, 11am or noon.

Tickets cost $12 per child and children under three are free. The J is located at 60 Noosa Drive, Noosa Junction.

Sailing

During the first week of school holidays, Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club is offering sailing lessons to children aged six to 12.

The program runs for five days, with morning tea and lunch provided.

For older or more experienced kids, there's the regular daily holiday sailing program that runs every weekday at $75 per day, plus a second week of programs from 10am to 2pm for $55.

All programs have qualified instructors and safety boat support.

Find details at nyrc.com.au or ring the sailing office on 5440 7407.

Noosa Fair entertainment

Noosa Fair Shopping Centre has a hive of activities for children looking for fun.

April 3, 5 and 7 will present Donna's Pirate Show, at 10am and noon.

There will be Easter craft workshops on April 11, 13 and 15 from 10am to 1pm.

On Saturday April 15, children will have the chance to meet the elusive Easter bunny from 10am to 2pm, with free chocolate eggs for all.

Located at 3 Lanyana Wy, Noosa Heads, visit noosafair shoppingcentre.com.au.

The Noosa

Leisure Centre

The kids' play room offers kids aged zero-five a fun time.

It is available Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm, Saturdays from 8am to 11am and Sundays from 10am to 12pm. Entry is $5 per child for unlimited fun.

Phone 5329 6550.