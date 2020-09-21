Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Natasha Thorpe
Natasha Thorpe
News

School holiday tragedy: Toowoomba drowning victim named

Alexia Austin
by
21st Sep 2020 1:36 PM | Updated: 2:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA mother Natasha Thorpe has been named as the victim of an accidental drowning on Coolum Beach this morning.

Emergency services were called to Jubilee Esplanade at 7.14am, after reports of a drowning incident.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Speaking to The Sunshine Coast Daily from the scene, police Sergeant Peter Blake said surfers in the area had pulled the woman to shore and had performed CPR.

Paramedics took over CPR efforts on arrival but unfortunately the woman was pronounced dead on scene. 

Natasha Thorpe was visiting the Coast with her family when the incident happened.
Natasha Thorpe was visiting the Coast with her family when the incident happened.

Sgt Blake commended the efforts of the surfers who tried to help. 

It is understood the woman was on holiday with her daughter and other family members from Toowoomba when the accident happened. 

Natasha Thorpe has been identified as the victim of an accidental drowning this morning.
Natasha Thorpe has been identified as the victim of an accidental drowning this morning.

More on the story here

drowning editors picks mother toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hinterland walkers told to take a hike for their own safety

        Premium Content Hinterland walkers told to take a hike for their own safety

        News Section of wildlife corridor closed to hikers due to ‘significant safety issue’.

        Surfers, lifesavers ‘best efforts’ not enough to save mother

        Premium Content Surfers, lifesavers ‘best efforts’ not enough to save mother

        Breaking Young woman was unable to be saved at Coolum Beach despite efforts

        One new virus case in Queensland

        Premium Content One new virus case in Queensland

        News Deputy Premier to update state's COVID case total

        Holiday tragedy: Drowning victim identified as Toowoomba mum

        Premium Content Holiday tragedy: Drowning victim identified as Toowoomba mum

        Breaking A police Sergeant has revealed the “tragic” circumstances surrounding the death of...