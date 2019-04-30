Menu
Byron Bay Public School was in lockdown earlier today.
Crime

UPDATE: Teacher to have surgery after alleged stabbing

30th Apr 2019 10:39 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM

UPDATE, 1pm: A WOMAN is assisting police with their inquiries, following an incident at a school at Byron Bay this morning.

Shortly after 7am, police were called to a school on Kingsley Street, Byron Bay, following reports a man had been stabbed.

Police will allege a 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were speaking on the premises before she approached him with what's believed to be a pair of scissors.

The man, a teacher at the premises, suffered cuts to his face and arm.

The woman then fled the scene.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District established a crime scene and the school was placed into lockdown.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Byron Central Hospital for further treatment. He's since been transferred to Tweed Hospital to undergo surgery in a stable condition.

Following inquiries, officers arrested a 36-year-old woman at a home on Beach Side Drive, Suffolk Park at around 10.30am.

She is currently being interviewed by police, with charges expected later today.

The lockdown was lifted before 11am, with the school operating as per normal.

byron bay public school northern rivers crime stabbing
