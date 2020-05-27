Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

School in ‘precautionary lockdown’ after student incident

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th May 2020 5:16 PM | Updated: 27th May 2020 4:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police were called to Tannum Sands State High School after it went into a precautionary lockdown on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Department of Education confirmed the school went into a lockdown at 1:30pm in response to a student behaviour incident and Queensland Police were contacted and attended.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:36pm based on police advice.

In a post to the school's Facebook page, principal Heather Blessington reassured parents that "we treat the safety and welfare of your children, our students, and our staff as our highest priority".

"I understand there may be some concerns from parents in the school community in relation to this matter and welcome you to contact me directly to discuss any issues," she wrote.

Students returned to Queensland schools on Monday after coronavirus restrictions eased.

More Stories

police school tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eumundi markets to reopen in June

        premium_icon Eumundi markets to reopen in June

        News Focus is on improving awareness around social distancing and hygiene as stallholders prepare to return.

        Taking refuge in online funding lifeline

        premium_icon Taking refuge in online funding lifeline

        News The old days of pressing the flesh in public by the Sunshine Coast Refugee Action...

        Bridging funds for Sunrise’s $3.8m road fix

        premium_icon Bridging funds for Sunrise’s $3.8m road fix

        News The new bridge works are being jointly funded by the Australian Government and...

        Court rejects appeal against Sekisui development

        premium_icon Court rejects appeal against Sekisui development

        News Judgement handed down after Sekisui development battle