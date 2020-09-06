Menu
Kookaburra's house captains were thrilled with their win.
News

School of good sports shine through

Peter Gardiner
6th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
They all deserved a medal as Sunshine Beach State School held a sports event with a COVID-19 difference.

Due to the current health situation and subsequent protocols the schools has held three smaller carnival sessions were scheduled and for the first time in the school’s history, spectators were unable to attend.

Athletics carnival events were keenly contested with Kookaburras house winning two of the three carnivals.

Congratulations also to Seagulls for winning the Year 3, 4 session.

Age championships were keenly contested in the 10-12 years age groups over high jump, shot, long jump and running events.

After the sprint carnival six students were presented with age champion medallions – Indi, Ishaka, Louis, Aalia, Nina and Thomas.

Sunshine Beach athletics carnivals are a culmination of a program which involves students taking part in HPE lessons focusing on athletics events where skills are practised and efforts recorded with students striving to beat their personal bests.

Further practice is offered at lunchtimes for any students keen to enhance their efforts.

Sunshine Beach State School HPE teacher Cam Porter said:

“In addition to providing an opportunity for students to excel school athletics carnivals are an opportunity for schools to highlight the importance of physical activity and in particular the correlation between physical activity and academic achievement.

“All students need to be congratulated for their fantastic effort.”

