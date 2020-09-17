Menu
Scott Hillier's weekly fishing report
Fishing

School-sized jewies ‘a popular target’: Scott Hillier

Scott Hillier
17th Sep 2020 3:00 PM

Weather and tides

With moderate winds forecast for the weekend inshore waters along with the open beaches will be the best place to chase a few fish.

Sunday is looking the pick but always check the latest forecast before heading out. Great run in the tides now on the back of the new moon.

    • Species on the move

School-sized jewies are still being caught and should be a popular target at the moment although the numbers are slowing up there are still some good fish being caught in the deeper holes and rubble patches.

Andrew McGrath nailed this snapper fishing off Tin Can Bay with a floating pilchard bait. Picture: Supplied
    • Targeting jew

I have found the best stage of the tide to chase a jew is around the top or bottom of the tide when the run really settles down this seems to be when the fish become active and will move around to chase a feed.

Most success has been by those anglers using three inch soft plastics with just enough jig head weight to get you to the bottom, then work your plucky after a long cast nice and slowly back to the boat or bank with a series of hops then ensure it gets back down to the bottom each time.

Paul McNamarra caught this cobia using a whole squid for bait in 40m-deep water. Picture: Supplied
    • My Favourite plastic

The Z Man Scented Jerk Shadz

    • Spots worth a shot

The Maroochy River between the Highway Bridge and Chambers Island

The Mid Reaches of the Noosa River.

