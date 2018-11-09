Menu
Crime

School student 'approached by two strangers'

by Chris Clarke
9th Nov 2018 9:19 AM

A BRISBANE school student has reported being approached by a two strangers this morning.

The incident occurred near Dover Street, at Wilston, in Brisbane's inner north, before 9am.

In a message to students at St Columba's Primary School, Principal John O'Connor said the matter would be investigated.

"I have had these details as reported verified this morning and it is also my understanding that police have been informed," Mr O'Connor said.

"Without alarming people, children were reminded this morning about personal safety in particular travelling to and from school and this will be reinforced in class.

"We encourage parents to also support this message and its importance to their children."

The child involved is not a St Columba's student, Mr O'Connor said.

A spokesman said the Queensland Police Service had not received any calls for assistance.

