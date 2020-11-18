Menu
Maroochydore State High School students show off their certificates after completing a Roadcraft driver safety course. Picture: Supplied
Community

School students learn finer points of driving

18th Nov 2020 9:13 AM
School students have learnt the finer points of road safety through a program designed to give them a taste of what to expect behind the wheel.

Mooloolaba Lions invests $10,000 every year to help cover the cost of Roadcraft driving courses for Mountain Creek and Maroochydore Year 10 and 11 students.

They included Tia Coulter, who said the course opened her eyes and made her more aware of her surroundings.

“I learnt a lot of new knowledge and strategies which have made me, and my driving supervisor feel more comfortable on the road,” she said.

Fellow Year 10 student Chloe Parkin said the course taught her how to drive safely, brake safely and techniques she would use for the rest of her life.

“I never realised how many people risk their lives every day on the road,” she said.

