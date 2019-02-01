School to cash in on containers

SUNSHINE Beach State High School has signed on to take part in a pilot program operated by its Parents and Citizens Association under the Containers for Change waste recycling and reduction banner.

With 7.5 million beverage containers already recycled on the Sunshine Coast since the start of the program last November, there's a lot of money potential for schools to plough into a range of initiatives - and that's the plan.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch made a last-minute change to her schedule to drop in at the school on Wednesday to congratulate the participating students, staff and the local P&C.

"Sunshine Beach High School is one of 1700 charities and community organisations that have registered with Containers for Change,” Ms Enoch said.

"Like many community organisations they are reaping the benefits of recycling, with the containers donated by parents and students supporting their change.”

Forty jobs have been created on the Sunshine Coast as a result of the scheme.

P&C president Kelly Rechtin said she wanted to see the scheme adapt to a larger scale and bring the community together.

"We've got some different people we want to connect with,” she said.

"We want to work together, where the P&C is part of it but it's greater than (just) the school community.”

Ms Enoch said she saw "the passion of the students here”.

"(Australia) is one of the worst when it comes to creating landfill - we have to change our ways,” the Environment Minister said.

"Containers for Change is one way to get recyclables out of landfill.”

Ms Enoch said that following China's decision to stop taking recycled goods, Queensland was stepping in as a leader, with 600 people employed in the fledgling industry already.