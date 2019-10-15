School turning 10 in November

Principal Gwen Sands holding a time capsule which will be opened on November 1. With her are current Prep students Zayd, Jack, Ava, Jake, Indie and Nishtha.

PEREGIAN Springs State School is about to turn 10 years old.

In line with massive growth of the suburb, so too has the school grown with the populace.

The school opened on January 27, 2010, with 265 students attending the first day, acting Head of School Pete Schumacher said.

“On November 1, from 9am to 10.20am, we will be having a special school assembly celebrating 10 years since our school opened,” Mr Schumacher said.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved in ten years and would like the wider community to help us celebrate.”

Mr Schumacher said school principal Gwen Sands was appointed to establish the school on July 13, 2009, an interim P&C was established in August of that year and the school received ministerial approval of its name on September 29.

“The school was officially opened by the Minister for Education and Training, Geoff Wilson on Friday, February 12, 2010,” he said.

“The whole community came together to celebrate this event.

“Parents, friends and community members voted for the school’s name through a wide consultation process involving the whole community.

“This name is significant in terms of the school’s geographical location. The community have had input into many areas of development of the school which lends a special Peregian flavour to the school.”

The school doubled in size in the first two years with 500 students enrolled by the end of 2011.

During 2011 Stage 2 of the building program was completed giving the school another eight classrooms and a science and technology classroom.

“In 2019 the school now includes a state-of-the-art indoor sports centre, outdoor courts and additional classrooms, common areas and playgrounds to accommodate more than 1100 students.”

“On August 30, 2019, we were declared a Glasser Quality School (GQS).

“We are the second Glasser Quality School in Australia.”

The school plans to open a time capsule as part of the celebrations.