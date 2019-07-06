Menu
Login
News

Schoolgirl missing for two weeks

6th Jul 2019 3:31 PM

A FATHER dropped his 14-year-old daughter to school a fortnight ago, and she hasn't been seen since - sparking an appeal by police to help find her.

The Kelso girl was last seen by her father when he dropped her to Kirwan State High School about 8.30am on Friday, June 21.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Aboriginal, 150cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

 

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl missing from Kelso.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl missing from Kelso.

 

The girl was last seen wearing a Kirwan State High School uniform, black and red school jumper, light blue shorts, white socks and black shoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link 131 444.

missing queensland

Top Stories

    Mind images at Pomona Gallery

    Mind images at Pomona Gallery

    News New art exhibition at Pomona Railway Art Gallery

    A chance to sharpens her cooking skills

    A chance to sharpens her cooking skills

    News One of Noosa's best chefs host young passionate cook

    Do you suffer from chronic pain? This could help

    Do you suffer from chronic pain? This could help

    News Noosa doctor says exercise is the best medicine

    Sunshine Beach businesses unite forces

    Sunshine Beach businesses unite forces

    News A new association has been formed to better liaise with council