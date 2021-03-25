Menu
Crime

Girl pulled into bush, raped in sick attack, cops allege

by Elise Williams, Thomas Chamberlin, Kate Kyriacou
25th Mar 2021 2:55 PM
A teenage girl was allegedly pulled into a bush and raped while walking home from school on Wednesday afternoon, as her accused attacker is due to front court this morning.

Police allege the sickening random attack happened as the girl walked home from school on Macleay Island.

A statement from Queensland Police Service alleged the man followed the girl after she got off a bus near Hamilton Parade around 4.30pm.

He is alleged to have pounced as she neared the intersection of Williams and Arthur streets, assaulting the teen and dragging her into nearby bushland where he sexually assaulted her.

The assault allegedly left her unconscious. When she came to, she managed to free herself and the man, who was unknown to her, fled on foot.

The girl was able to raise the alarm and a nearby resident came to her aid.

Police found a man in bushland off Cooee Cres shortly after and he was arrested.

A 20-year-old Russell Island man has been charged with rape and disabling in order to commit an indictable offence.

The man was last night refused police bail and is due to face Cleveland Magistrates Court later today on one count of rape.

