Schoolies in Noosa: Beach closed after night one festivities

Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning for a clean up after Saturday night's schoolies celebrations.

Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning for a clean up after Saturday night's schoolies celebrations.

Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning to clean up broken glass and other rubbish following the first night of schoolies celebrations.

With official Gold Coast schoolies festivities cancelled due to COVID-19, it's estimated thousands of graduates have arrived at Noosa to celebrate the end of their secondary schooling.

Noosa Council said part of the beach was cordoned off on Sunday morning following a schoolies gathering on Saturday night.

Young man charged after police officer punched in face

"Surf lifesavers have managed to open a small area for beach goers," they said.

"Our staff are working hard to clear the rubbish and hope to have Main Beach open later this morning.

"Please follow surf lifesavers directions if heading down to the beach today."