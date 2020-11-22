Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning for a clean up after Saturday night's schoolies celebrations.
Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning for a clean up after Saturday night's schoolies celebrations.
News

Schoolies in Noosa: Beach closed after night one festivities

Tegan Annett
22nd Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning to clean up broken glass and other rubbish following the first night of schoolies celebrations.

With official Gold Coast schoolies festivities cancelled due to COVID-19, it's estimated thousands of graduates have arrived at Noosa to celebrate the end of their secondary schooling.

Noosa Council said part of the beach was cordoned off on Sunday morning following a schoolies gathering on Saturday night.


Young man charged after police officer punched in face

"Surf lifesavers have managed to open a small area for beach goers," they said.

"Our staff are working hard to clear the rubbish and hope to have Main Beach open later this morning.

"Please follow surf lifesavers directions if heading down to the beach today."

Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning for a clean up after Saturday night's schoolies celebrations.
Part of Noosa Main Beach was closed on Sunday morning for a clean up after Saturday night's schoolies celebrations.

More Stories

noosa council noosa main beach schoolies 2020
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seven things to know before buying your first home

        Premium Content Seven things to know before buying your first home

        Property Buying your first home is possibly the most important purchasing decision you’ll ever make. Despite this, many people make fundamental mistakes.

        Residents fear the worst over potential flight path

        Premium Content Residents fear the worst over potential flight path

        News There are growing fears among a Coast hinterland suburb that their local airspace...

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education The most popular university offers are revealed as 2020 QLD students graduate

        Scammers break hearts, take cash from Coast victims

        Premium Content Scammers break hearts, take cash from Coast victims

        Crime Police are urging caution for Coast shoppers when buying online after a number of...