Schoolies receive final marks

SCHOOLIES: India McDougall, Meabh Donovan and Bianca Lonsdale from Brisbane were out and about in Noosa. Picture: Patrick Woods.

SCHOOLIES: India McDougall, Meabh Donovan and Bianca Lonsdale from Brisbane were out and about in Noosa. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Schoolies have received their final report card for 2020 with Noosa police giving them a pass.

Acting Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell said despite the damage caused during the first night of celebrations the group of around 4000 were well behaved.

“After that incident with the bottles being left on the beach, we adjusted and got a lot stricter,” he said.

“We got them to clean up the area afterwards and for the rest of the week there were no complaints from us.

“The schoolies themselves were pretty good. Our problem was the locals that mixed in and didn’t get on with them.”

Acting Sen Sgt Cavell said while there were a few toolies there were also several underage residents trying to get involved in the end of year celebrations.

“Police made 50 arrests overall and only 30 of those were schoolies,” he said.

“There’s 3000 to 4000 on the beach for eight nights in a row so that’s not bad.

“There were a number of public nuisance tickets issued with 45 handed to non-schoolies and 29 to school leavers.

“There was however one alleged sexual assault which is still under investigation."

He said overall behaviour was good but it was a drain on police resources.

“At least 25 police were required on shift and 35 on the last two nights,” he said.

“We had police from Maryborough down to Brisbane come here, including horses from Brisbane.

“So it was a fair impost on rosters.”