A large group of schoolies have been rewarded for their nightly clean up efforts on Noosa Main Beach.
Schoolies rewarded for their bun-real behaviour

Matt Collins
26th Nov 2020 1:41 PM
They get a bad wrap from some residents, but according to Noosa police, the behaviour of the 2020 Schoolies group has been marked an A+.

A group of school leavers have been rewarded for their bun-real efforts with something more valuable to students than money.

Burgers.

Queensland Government’s directive to cancel all planned events for 2020 Schoolies meant thousands of school leavers bypassed the Gold Coast and headed to Noosa to enjoy their end-of-year celebrations.

Thousands of 17 and 18 year olds have met on Noosa’s Main Beach every night this week to catch up and party.

Noosa police officer-in-charge Sergeant Troy Cavell said only one arrest had been made in the past two nights.

Sgt Cavell praised the student revellers, giving special mention to a large group of Brisbane students who stayed behind each night to pick up rubbish and make the beach presentable for the morning’s beachgoers.

Students from The Gap High School, Lourdes Hill College, St Peters Lutheran College, Maroochydore State High School and Coolum State High School were involved in the clean up.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed and the students have been rewarded with 60 free burger vouchers organised and handed out by Hastings St Association.

On Wednesday night police arrested one person for drug possession and handed out one infringement for public nuisance.

One “toolie received an infringement for drinking in public among the schoolies.

Sgt Cavell said schoolies celebrations would continue on Noosa’s Main Beach until Saturday.

