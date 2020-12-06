Schoolies will choose where they party says organiser

Schoolies organisers have reminded Noosa mayor the students will decide where they go for their end-of-school celebrations, not her. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Schoolies organisers have reminded Noosa mayor the students will decide where they go for their end-of-school celebrations, not her. Picture: Patrick Woods.

The Red Frogs boss has reminded the Noosa mayor where schoolies choose to enjoy their end-of-year celebrations is not her decision to make.

Due to COVID restrictions, over 5000 Queensland schoolies bypassed the Gold Coast this year and headed for the beautiful beaches of Noosa.

Volunteers from schoolies’ support group Red Frogs were on hand to assist with pancake cook-ups, room visits and games, room clean ups, emotional support and walk homes.

In past years, Red Frogs have allocated just one crew of four volunteers to assist Noosa schoolies, this year they had 130.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart praised the large number of school leavers for their good behaviour during their Noosa celebrations.

However, moving forward, she didn’t think Noosa was a suitable destination for the annual Schoolies festivities.

“These large scale events are best suited for the Gold Coast,” she said.

But Red Frogs CEO and founder Andy Gourley said where schoolies chose to enjoy their end-of-school celebrations was up to them.

“No one chooses where schoolies go, not even the Queensland Government,” Mr Gourley said.

“It’s really up to the hotel industry and the schoolies themselves.”

But those against another schoolies influx next year need not be concerned.

The Red Frogs boss confirmed he was noticing a large number of bookings back on the Gold Coast in 2021 onwards.

“I do think with entertainment back on the Gold Coast they will head back to the Goldy," Mr Gourley said.

Like Queensland hosting the AFL Grand Final, the Red Frogs CEO said schoolies in Noosa will be one of those “once in a lifetime phenomenons.”

“I just don’t think you’ll ever see that again,” he said.

“It’s one of those lunar eclipse years.”