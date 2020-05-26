School’s back with some hearty meals for needy

The year 12 hospitality students at Good Shepherd are cooking up to help Noosa's needy.

WITH Noosa schools back in session, Good Shepherd Lutheran College Year 12 hospitality students have cooked up a hearty way to help families struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A determined group have taken to the kitchen to prepare more than 100 cooked meals to assist those doing it tough in Noosa with the help of local support group United Synergies.

“The students showed great enthusiasm and were eager to help those local families struggling in the current COVID-19 climate,” Mrs Sue Jansen, head of food and hospitality at Good Shepherd said.

“United Synergies were receiving great support from local restaurants currently closed to the public due to government regulations.

“Restaurants were generously preparing cooked meals for the community and keeping supplies up.”

“However with hospitality businesses slowly opening up again, United Synergies are concerned the supply will drop so we thought we could help out by cooking some extra meals here at the college,” Mrs Jansen said.

United Synergies was created to help youth homelessness in Noosa and has grown to support more than 5000 people, mainly in Noosa each year in child safety, homelessness, mental health and suicide prevention.

In addition to the youth programs, they are currently providing emergency relief, shower and laundry facilities from their Tewantin site, as well as financial counselling for people of all ages.

Mrs Jansen said the college has always had a service leadership focus.

“Hospitality students prepare meals that are given to support our college members when the need arises. When the opportunity to take this initiative to the community was presented, they embraced it, she said.

United Synergies is extremely grateful to Good Shepherd’s offer to supply cooked meals to vulnerable people in our community.

For those families doing it tough and needing support or emergency relief, contact United Synergies on 5442 4277 for an appointment.

They are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays 9 – 2pm at their Tewantin site.