Schools join the race to zero

ZERO Emissions Noosa has invited Noosa Shire schools to participate in the Race to Zero, another exciting emission reduction project for Noosa.

“We are delighted that Tewantin, Noosaville, Eumundi, Cooroy Primary and Sunshine Beach High School are already on board and will be ready to use their real-time energy data in the curriculum in 2020,” ZEN Project Officer Dalia Mikhail said.

“Schools are a large consumer of electricity and a great place to teach students how to reduce their energy use.

“Through the exploration of real energy data in the classroom, we can hypothesise and observe in real time how changes in our behaviours impact on energy use and the environment.”

Participating schools receive access to their real-time energy data leading to a reduction in energy waste.

Delivered via the www.solarschools.net platform, a ZEN Project Officer will be available to show students and teachers how to use this valuable real-life energy data in the classroom. There a wide range of cross-curricular resources on the website to help support classroom use.

“We look forward to utilising our real-time energy data in the classroom, it will help us explore where energy is used around our school and how we can take action to reduce it,” Cooroy Primary School principal Matt Bulger said.

Schools not only have access to their data via the solarschools.net website they can also use the Planet Watch APP.

Every school is represented as a planet in the solar system and the physical health of the planet depends on the real energy decisions made by the school.

The program is led by ZEN, with joint funding by the Department of Education and a Noosa Council Environment Grant.

Schools in the Noosa Shire are invited to join free of charge. Contact info@zeroemissionsnoosa.com.au for more information or visit www.zeroemissionsnoosa.com.au.