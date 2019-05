Incident at city hotel sparks police hunt, school lockdown

Police tend to incident at Gowrie Road Hotel. Friday, 17th May, 2019.

Police tend to incident at Gowrie Road Hotel. Friday, 17th May, 2019. Nev Madsen

UPDATE 3pm: A GUN has been fired as officers attempted to arrest a man inside a Newtown hotel this morning.

UPDATE 1.15PM: A number of Toowoomba schools are coming out of lockdown after an incident at the Gowrie Road Hotel this morning.

Investigations are continuing.

EARLIER NOON: Police are currently searching for a woman after an incident at the Gowrie Road Hotel.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the hotel at 11am.

"The officers had gone to the hotel to execute a search warrant in relation to an ongoing matter," the spokesman said.

"They have subsequently taken one man into custody.

"They are looking for a woman in relation to the incident."

The Chronicle has reports schools in the area are currently in lockdown, including St Ursula's College, St Mary's College, The Glennie School, Newtown State School and Our Lady of Lourdes.

The Pathways Early Learning Centre on Wallace St is also in lockdown.

Police are investigating the matter, more to come.