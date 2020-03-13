School’s mission to reduce Beckmans traffic

RIDE SAFE: Noosaville State School will participate in Ride to School Day as they attempt to ease Beckmans Rd congestion.

TODAY is National Ride to School day and despite the wet weather it is hoped students across the Noosa region can swap the car for a more sustainable option.

Bicycle Network have revealed more than two-thirds of Australian school students are driven to school and with traffic congestion on Beckman’s Rd one of the worst in the region, Noosaville State School is hoping encourage students walk or ride to school.

Deputy principal Alasdair Scott said about a 10th of their students currently walk or ride regularly.

“It’s very important we encourage riding and walking to school,” Mr Scott said.

“We want to get as many students as we cannot coming to school by a vehicle to help reduce our traffic congestion.”

Mr Scott said they have several programs they run throughout the year to encourage alternative methods, including a walk to school group once a week and cycle skills for Year 3 and 4 students.

“We also partner with Noosa Council to with a bike program they run in term 2.”

Queensland police are also reminding motorists to be extra vigilant around schools and for all riders to wear a helmet whether it’s on a bike, scooter or skateboard.