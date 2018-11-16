School's out for Year 12s

CELEBRATION: Year 12 students at Good Shepherd made their way through the walk of honour on Wednesday to mark the end of school life .

WELL they made it.

After 13 years of early mornings, packed lunches, ironed uniforms and late nights finishing assignments, today Year 12 students around Noosa will close the chapter of school, the world now their oyster.

Tears will be shed by parents, teachers and graduates alike as for many a week of formal celebrations and ceremonies wrap up.

On Wednesday Good Shepherd Year 12 students walked the guard of honour made up of students from Prep through to Year 11 (See below for gallery).

The right of passage is something many students have looked forward to for years, some since they were preppies themselves in 2006.

College Captain Nicholas Newton said he has enjoyed his schooling and the support from his school over the years.

"With the end of school so near I am both excited and eager to see what opportunities will fill the next chapter of my journey,” he said.

Other schools across the region will participate in similar activities today, with the long-standing walk of honour tradition before hitting the beach in their uniforms for a less formal but just as momentous ritual.

Many school leavers will now head off for a week of Schoolies celebrations as they await finals results mid-December.

Noosa News wishes all the best to the class of 2018.