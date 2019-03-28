School's strong anti-bully stand

MESSAGE: Students at Noosaville State School came together to recognise the National Day Against Bullying and Violence.

MARCH 15 marked National Day Against Bullying and Violence and students and staff at Noosaville State School recognised this with a special assembly.

The school participated in a variety of activities, both inside and outside the classroom and deputy principal Alasdair Scott said a common thread of caring for each other ran strong throughout the day.

"It was a positive day of action which strengthens our everyday message here at Noosaville State School that bullying and violence have no place,” Mr Scott said.

"Noosaville students came into the hall for assembly wearing orange accessories.

"The student leaders helped classes to formulate the word 'no' and students watched a video clip, which highlighted what bullying was.”

At the end of assembly Mr Scott requested students, staff and parents to commit to a pledge that in their school community they say "no to bullying and violence”.

National Day Against Bullying and Violence is Australia's key anti-bullying event for schools.

Noosaville State School was one of 5726 schools across Australia who took part in the nationwide movement.