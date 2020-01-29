‘Schooner-full’ of community love for bushfire relief

COMMUNITY EFFORT: The Imperial Hotel's Paul Thomas, Eumundi's Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre's Vicky Toomey and Eumundi Brewery's Chris Sheehan after a mammoth $31,540 was raised for wildlife rescue and fire services.

COMMUNITY EFFORT: The Imperial Hotel's Paul Thomas, Eumundi's Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre's Vicky Toomey and Eumundi Brewery's Chris Sheehan after a mammoth $31,540 was raised for wildlife rescue and fire services.

JANUARY was a jam-packed month for the crew at the Imperial Hotel and Eumundi Brewery who worked hard to involve the local community in fundraiser activities.

Now they are thrilled to announce the Eumundi Community Fire Appeal raised a whopping $31,540 for wildlife rescue and fire services.

Hotel Manager Paul Thomas said money raised from Saturday, January 18 to Sunday, January 26 will be shared with RSPCA QLD Wildlife Rehabilitation Centres ($10,510), Rural Fire Services ($5,260 to NSW + $5260 to Vic) and the Australian Red Cross ($10, 510).

“It was amazing to watch our ‘Beerometer’ rise through the appeal time – as the community embraced the chance to help raise much-needed funds,” Mr Thomas said.

He said the fundraising kicked off with a $10,000 donation from The Eumundi Brewery Community Fund – set up in 2016 to take a portion of Eumundi beer sales made throughout Australia for the benefit of Sunshine Coast community organisations.

“Aside from that, customers donated to the appeal by making donations, buying raffle tickets and simply by enjoying the five Eumundi beers on tap and selected wines, which saw $4 from each glass donated to the appeal,” Mr Thomas said.

“Our chefs also cooked up 1000 smoked chicken wings which we sold for $1 each on Australia Day. They went down a treat and raised another $1000 for the appeal.”

“A big thank you also to the incredible musicians who supported the fundraising appeal by donating their time and talent to the appeal events,

“We truly do live in a big-hearted community.”

Vicky Toomey from the RSCPA Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Eumundi said it was terrific to see the local community really passionate about helping raise funds when they are so desperately needed.

“There is so much work involved after the fires in rehabilitating injured animals,” Ms Toomey said.

“It’s a long process often involving transporting injured animals to RSPCA Intensive Care facilities in Brisbane before then returning to Eumundi for rehabilitation and ultimate release.”