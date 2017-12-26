Science to help zap mozzies in Noosa

Bloodsucking mozzies are about to be targeted in Noosa.

NOOSA is waging war with growth inhibitor on breeding mosquitoes in the tidal flats in an all-out effort to restrict the spread of debilitating diseases Ross River and Barmah Forest fevers.

And Noosa Council environmental health co-ordinator Geoff Atherfold is calling on residents to help council "give mozzies the flick this summer” after last year there were 178 cases of Ross River Virus notified to Queensland Health in the Noosa, Sunshine Coast, and Gympie council areas from January to April. Council's aerial treatment program chiefly targets the aedes vigilax mosquito, which has been linked to the fever viruses.

"We carry out these treatments during the summer king tides,” Mr Atherfold said.

"These tides inundate swamps, which provides plenty of the stagnant water mosquitoes need to breed.

"We treat these areas with a growth inhibitor to prevent the mosquito larvae developing into adult mosquitoes.”

The pellets specifically target mosquito larvae and have no other environmental impact. Mr Atherfold said applying insect repellent and covering up when outdoors, particularly at sunset and sunrise when mozzies were most active, could also help reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne viruses.

However, he said mosquitoes could breed almost anywhere that water collected, including backyards.

"Fortunately we can all help eradicate breeding sites - and thus reduce the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Ross River and Barmah Forest - by removing fresh and stagnant water from the garden,” he said.

Mr Atherfold urged residents to regularly flush out ponds and birdbaths and remove any areas or containers where stagnant water can collect, particularly after rain.

Go to noosa.qld.gov.au/ mosquito-control.