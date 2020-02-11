Science world calling for ‘brainy’ captains

THEY are the future of our world but right now their focus is on making it through the biggest time of their schooling life: Year 12.

Noosa News is meeting the captains from local high schools for an informal conversation about the year ahead and their thoughts on the world.

This year's seniors were the first cohort to transition in to high school in Year 7 and will be the first to be examined under the new ATAR system which has been introduced to replace the previous OP system.

Today we spoke with Noosa District State High School captains Tyson Gamble and Nicole Barker.

MEET THE CAPTAINS: Noosa District State High School captains Lateisha Hurst (vice captain), Nicole Barker (captain), Tyson Gamble (captain) and Tara Long (vice captain).

How long have you both been at the school?

Tyson: We were both the first Year 7s at the Pomona campus, and in high school. Then we both came her in Year 9. I'm from Eumundi.

Nicole: I'm from Cooran, I've lived on a farm all my life.

What are you most looking forward to for Year 12?

Tyson: Mainly just leaving a mark on the school and finishing is always a big thing! And setting an example for the lower grades.

Nicole: Mostly celebrating the final big hoorah with our grade, because we've all grown together, we were the first Year 7's, first ATAR kids.

What are your academic interests and what are your plans after school?

Tyson: I want to be a palaeontologist so I do chemistry, economics, ancient history, ag (agricultural) science, literature and maths methods. So, I'm doing lots of heavy subjects, but yeah I hope to go to UQ when I finish school.

Nicole: I like science and maths so I do chemistry, physics, biology, specialist methods and literature as my subjects. I'm thinking engineering at the moment, either chemical engineering or biochemical engineering.

Do you have a quirky before or after school routine that you just can't get through your day without?

Tyson: Not off the top of my head, not really.

Nicole: Mine would be spending an hour or so in the afternoon with my family and just talking about our day or what's happening or what my assignments are because they take an interest in it.

Do you have any hobbies and how do you balance them?

Tyson: I do navy cadets in Tewantin and I'm also starting the musical with the school and a part time job and I'm also doing martial arts. With great difficulty, it's a struggle but im managing. It's sort of like okay, well I'll have to this then because then I have this, this and this.

Nicole: Music, I'm learning guitar and a bit of piano.

You are the first year level to go through the new ATAR system in Queensland. What are you thoughts on ATAR vs. OP?

Nicole: OP was your grade and that influenced it, where as ATAR it's just you, which I like, im happy with that. With the science it's a 50 per cent exam which is a tad bit terrifying. but I think because we did a compression module, so it made year 11 a lot shorter, we had more time with Year 12. So I think that will help a lot with the exams. It was very annoying at the time but looking back im so glad I did that.

Do you feel school has prepared you enough for the future, the big world out there?

Tyson: Yeah, it helps. The last two years have been more real world than what it has been before.

Nicole: The teachers always make it entertaining in class or show a real life application to it.

Do you have a proud school moment?

Tyson: Report card wise my best would have been the first in Year 11. I got three A's and a few B's and I'd never got an A before expect once in music. But another highlight is probably Year 9 camp.

Nicole: I would say our leadership camp we just one and when somebody makes a joke in class and it just brightens up the room.

Our next Q&A will feature St Andrew's Anglican College's captains.