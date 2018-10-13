Menu
TAKE A BREAK: Wythes Real Estate's Sirah Robb, Country Noosa president Martin Duncan and Traecy Hinner of Noosa Black Coffee at the fifth Scone Time event at Cooroy Community Hall.
Scone Time a huge treat

by Alan Lander
13th Oct 2018 2:00 AM

WHAT'S better than a fluffy, tasty, locally made scone with locally made raspberry jam and cream, washed down with filtered coffee not only roasted and ground in Noosa but actually grown here, too?

Not much - although a second, or third, scone wouldn't go amiss.

Once a month, for a very modest fee, up to 100 morning... er, coffee lovers gather together in the newly refitted Cooroy Hall to partake of Country Noosa president Martin Duncan's to-die-for scones at an event known as Scone Time.

All the extras are supplied by fellow CN member Nina Saxton and her Banyan View Farm, while the all-important coffee is poured by yet another CN member, Traecy Hinner of Noosa Black Coffee from Kin Kin Estates, which operates the only coffee business in the shire that grows its own coffee beans.

And just to round things off, local jazz keyboard player Adam Bishop - who is blind - gives the event a lively soundtrack.

"This is the fifth monthly Scone Time event,” Mr Duncan said.

"We are getting an average 80-90 people each time, and up to 100.

"It's a mixed crowd. Some are bussed in from retirement villages and aged care centres, and some just roll up.”

So where has this unique idea come from?

"I saw a video of Georgina, a 96-year-old Scottish lady, where every month she puts on a charity event for a high tea,” Mr Duncan said.

"When I saw the work that had been done on Cooroy Hall, I thought such an event at the venue would be a perfect fit.”

Ms Saxton said it was a popular event, with all CN committee members helping out and sponsoring. Outside organisations also contribute, such as at Tuesday's event, which was sponsored by Wythes Real Estate.

"But Martin makes all the scones,” Ms Saxton said.

Ms Hinner said the event was "amazing”.

Mr Duncan described local food produce supporter CN as a "great” organisation.

"Dick Barnes started it two years ago,” he said.

"I am trying to bring Noosa Food and Wine Festival and Noosa Show into the fold.”

